Command Sgt. Maj. Giancarlo Macri, command sergeant major of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, prepares to pass the charter of the 10th AAMDC to Chief Warrant Officer 5 Anson Seebeck, outgoing command chief warrant officer of the 10th AAMDC, Brig. Gen. Gregory J. Brady, commanding general of the 10th AAMDC, and Chief Warrant Officer 4 Wesley “Mark” Dohogn, incoming command chief warrant officer of the 10th AAMDC at a Change of Charter ceremony on June 24, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Thorne)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2021 07:35
|Photo ID:
|6724401
|VIRIN:
|210624-A-GJ447-003
|Resolution:
|4800x2724
|Size:
|5.98 MB
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 10th AAMDC Change of Charter ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Joshua Thorne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
