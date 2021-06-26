Joint Nation Exercise

210626-N-WQ732-2044 ARABIAN GULF (June 26, 2021) – United Arab Emirates Navy missile patrol boat Marban (P 152) operates in formation with guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61), not pictured, during a Coalition Task Force (CTF) Sentinel Shield-led interoperability exercise in the Arabian Gulf, June 26. Monterey is part of the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, and currently supporting CTF Sentinel, the operational arm of the International Maritime Security Construct, to ensure maritime security and stability in the critical waterways of the Central region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer)

Date Taken: 06.26.2021
Location: ARABIAN GULF