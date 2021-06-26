Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Nation Exercise [Image 1 of 3]

    Joint Nation Exercise

    ARABIAN GULF

    06.26.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Chelsea Palmer 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    210626-N-WQ732-2006 ARABIAN GULF (June 26, 2021) – United Arab Emirates Navy missile patrol boat Marban (P 152) operates in formation with guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) during a Coalition Task Force (CTF) Sentinel Shield-led interoperability exercise in the Arabian Gulf, June 26. Monterey is part of the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, and currently supporting CTF Sentinel, the operational arm of the International Maritime Security Construct, to ensure maritime security and stability in the critical waterways of the Central region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer)

    This work, Joint Nation Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SA Chelsea Palmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #USNAVY
    #C5F
    #ARABIANGULF
    #USSMONTEREY
    #UAENAVY

