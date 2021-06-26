Joint Nation Exercise

210626-N-WQ732-2015 ARABIAN GULF (June 26, 2021) – Sailors stand watch in the pilothouse of guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) during a Coalition Task Force (CTF) Sentinel Shield-led exercise with United Arab Emirates Navy Missile patrol boat Marban (P 152), not pictured, in the Arabian Gulf, June 26. Monterey is part of the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, and currently supporting CTF Sentinel, the operational arm of the International Maritime Security Construct, to ensure maritime security and stability in the critical waterways of the Central region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2021 VIRIN: 210626-N-WQ732-2015