Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Change of Command

210708-N-VD554-1130 YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 8, 2021) – Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet holds a change of command ceremony at the Fleet Activities Yokosuka Theater. Under Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aron Montano)

