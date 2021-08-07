Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Change of Command [Image 4 of 9]

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Change of Command

    JAPAN

    07.08.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Amanda Kitchner  

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    210708-N-IY633-1134 YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 8, 2021) – Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Vice Adm. Karl Thomas speaks during the 7th Fleet change of command ceremony at the Fleet Activities Yokosuka Theater. Under Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Amanda Kitchner)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2021
    Date Posted: 07.08.2021 00:27
    ceremony
    COC
    Change of Command
    C7F
    Indo-Pacific
    7thFleet

