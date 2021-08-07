210708-N-IY633-1134 YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 8, 2021) – Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Vice Adm. Karl Thomas speaks during the 7th Fleet change of command ceremony at the Fleet Activities Yokosuka Theater. Under Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Amanda Kitchner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2021 Date Posted: 07.08.2021 00:27 Photo ID: 6724069 VIRIN: 210708-N-IY633-1134 Resolution: 5146x3431 Size: 664.25 KB Location: JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Change of Command [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Amanda Kitchner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.