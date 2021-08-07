Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Change of Command

210708-N-VD554-1109 YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 8, 2021) – Vice Adm. Karl Thomas salutes side boys as he arrives at the Fleet Activities Yokosuka Theater for the U.S. 7th Fleet change of command. Under Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aron Montano)

