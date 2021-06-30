210630-N-HG846-1049 CORAL SEA (June 30, 2021) – Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Kayla Spencer, from Milton, Fla., conducts maintenance on a MH-60R Seahawk assigned to the “Warlords” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM-51) aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Serianni)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2021 Date Posted: 07.07.2021 21:11 Photo ID: 6724010 VIRIN: 210630-N-HG846-1049 Resolution: 1687x2109 Size: 527.37 KB Location: CORAL SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Kayla Spencer, from Milton, Fla., conducts maintenance on a MH-60R Seahawk [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Dan Serianni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.