    Chief Master at Arms Jonathan Cox (right), from Tyler, Texas, instructs M9 Beretta dry weapon familiarization to Machinist Mate 2nd Class Dayne Hefter (left), from Fond Du Lac, Wis. [Image 4 of 5]

    CORAL SEA

    06.30.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dan Serianni 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    210630-N-HG846-1005 CORAL SEA (June 30, 2021) – Chief Master at Arms Jonathan Cox (right), from Tyler, Texas, instructs M9 Beretta dry weapon familiarization to Machinist Mate 2nd Class Dayne Hefter (left), from Fond Du Lac, Wis., aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Serianni)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2021
    Date Posted: 07.07.2021 21:11
    Photo ID: 6724009
    VIRIN: 210630-N-HG846-1005
    Resolution: 2496x1783
    Size: 571.79 KB
    Location: CORAL SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Master at Arms Jonathan Cox (right), from Tyler, Texas, instructs M9 Beretta dry weapon familiarization to Machinist Mate 2nd Class Dayne Hefter (left), from Fond Du Lac, Wis. [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Dan Serianni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors train with the M9 Beretta service pistol
    Sailors fight a simulated fire during a firefighting drill
    Yeoman 1st Class Luis Ramos-Perez (top), from Wichita, Kan., conducts first-aid training with Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Adia Corbin (bottom), from Dallas, Texas
    Chief Master at Arms Jonathan Cox (right), from Tyler, Texas, instructs M9 Beretta dry weapon familiarization to Machinist Mate 2nd Class Dayne Hefter (left), from Fond Du Lac, Wis.
    Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Kayla Spencer, from Milton, Fla., conducts maintenance on a MH-60R Seahawk

    TAGS

    Destroyer Squadron 15
    DESRON 15
    USS Rafael Peralta
    RPR
    Task Force 71
    DDG115

