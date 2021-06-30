210630-N-HG846-1005 CORAL SEA (June 30, 2021) – Chief Master at Arms Jonathan Cox (right), from Tyler, Texas, instructs M9 Beretta dry weapon familiarization to Machinist Mate 2nd Class Dayne Hefter (left), from Fond Du Lac, Wis., aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Serianni)
