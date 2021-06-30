210630-N-HG846-1025 CORAL SEA (June 30, 2021) – Yeoman 1st Class Luis Ramos-Perez (top), from Wichita, Kan., conducts first-aid training with Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Adia Corbin (bottom), from Dallas, Texas, aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Serianni)
