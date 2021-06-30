Date Taken: 06.30.2021 Date Posted: 07.07.2021 21:11 Photo ID: 6724008 VIRIN: 210630-N-HG846-1025 Resolution: 1604x2245 Size: 395.56 KB Location: CORAL SEA

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Yeoman 1st Class Luis Ramos-Perez (top), from Wichita, Kan., conducts first-aid training with Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Adia Corbin (bottom), from Dallas, Texas [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Dan Serianni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.