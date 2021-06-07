Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    325th Operational Medical Readiness change of command

    325th Operational Medical Readiness change of command

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Elizabeth Bowman, 325th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron commander (right), receives the ceremonial guidon from Col. Kathleen Brinker, 325th Medical Group commander (left), at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 6, 2021. Bowman assumed command of the 325th OMRS after two years of dedicated service at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany . (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)

    Tyndall Air Force Base

    Tyndall
    TAFB
    325th FW
    325th Fighter Wing

