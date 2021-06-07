U.S. Air Force Airman Takashi Someya, 325th Operational Medial Readiness Squadron dental technician, performs a final salute to Lt. Col. Donna Hornberger, 325th OMRS commander during a change of command ceremony at Tyndall Air force Base, Florida, June 6, 2021. Someya was chosen to present both the final salute to Hornberger and the first salute to Lt. Col. Elizabeth Bowman after the ceremonial guidon was passed and command was assumed by Bowman. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.06.2021 Date Posted: 07.07.2021 15:02 Photo ID: 6723724 VIRIN: 210706-F-DB615-1036 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 6.36 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 325th Operational Medical Readiness change of command [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Tiffany Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.