325th Operational Medical Readiness change of command

U.S. Air Force Col. Kathleen Brinker, 325th Medical Group commander (left), receives the ceremonial guidon from Lt. Col. Donna Hornberger, 325th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron commander (right), at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 6, 2021. Hornberger assumed command of the 325th OMRS in 2019, the mission is to enable airpower through disease prevention, medical intervention, occupational and environmental health programs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)

