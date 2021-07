Protect What You Earned

U.S. Marines with 2d Combat Engineer Battalion, 2d Marine Division (MARDIV), listen to an alcohol awareness brief given by Onslow County, N.C. Sheriff Hans J. Miller on Camp Lejeune, N.C., July 1, 2021. The purpose of this training was to demonstrate the effect of alcohol on different body types to teach Marines preventative measures against alcohol related incidents and ensure Marines with 2d MARDIV stay combat effective at all times. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brian Bolin Jr.)

