    Protect What You Earned [Image 5 of 5]

    Protect What You Earned

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brian Bolin Jr. 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 2 Alex Quinones, a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Officer with 2d Combat Engineer Battalion, 2d Marine Division (MARDIV), participates in a field sobriety test alcohol awareness brief given by Sgt. Thomas Marshbern, a Sheriff’s Deputy with the Onslow County, N.C. Sheriffs Department, on Camp Lejeune, N.C., July 1, 2021. The purpose of this training was to demonstrate the effect of alcohol on different body types to teach Marines preventative measures against alcohol related incidents and ensure Marines with 2d MARDIV stay combat effective at all times. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brian Bolin Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2021
    Date Posted: 07.07.2021 15:13
    Photo ID: 6723705
    VIRIN: 210701-M-UR958-0128
    Resolution: 5083x3389
    Size: 9.4 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Protect What You Earned [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Brian Bolin Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    engineers
    leadership
    follow me
    2d mardiv

