Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Pendleton raises voting awareness [Image 4 of 5]

    Camp Pendleton raises voting awareness

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Drake Nickels 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Tito Rodriguez, a voting assistant officer with the G-1 Installation Voting Assistance Office for Marine Corps Installations West, hands out voter registration and absentee ballot requests at the 13 Area Mess Hall on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 1, 2021. The IVAO provides voting assistance to Marines, their families, and authorized Department of Defense personnel on the base. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Drake Nickels)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2021
    Date Posted: 07.07.2021 14:00
    Photo ID: 6723631
    VIRIN: 070121-M-BH464-1061
    Resolution: 4159x2773
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Pendleton raises voting awareness [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Drake Nickels, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Camp Pendleton raises voting awareness
    Camp Pendleton raises voting awareness
    Camp Pendleton raises voting awareness
    Camp Pendleton raises voting awareness
    Camp Pendleton raises voting awareness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Voting
    Camp Pendleton
    Marines
    Marine Corps Installations West
    Voting Registration
    Every Vote Counts

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT