Camp Pendleton raises voting awareness

U.S. Marine Cpl. Linda Aviles, a voting assistant officer with the G-1 Installation Voting Assistance Office for Marine Corps Installations West, hands out voter registration and absentee ballot requests at the 13 Area Mess Hall on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 1, 2021. The IVAO provides voting assistance to Marines, their families, and authorized Department of Defense personnel on the base. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Drake Nickels)

Date Taken: 07.01.2021 Date Posted: 07.07.2021 Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US