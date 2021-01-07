U.S. Marines with the G-1 Installation Voting Assistance Office for Marine Corps Installations West, pose for a photo while handing out voter registration and absentee ballot requests at the 13 Area Mess Hall on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 1, 2021. The IVAO provides voting assistance to Marines, their families, and authorized Department of Defense personnel on the base. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Drake Nickels)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2021 Date Posted: 07.07.2021 14:00 Photo ID: 6723630 VIRIN: 070121-M-BH464-1043 Resolution: 4513x3009 Size: 1.7 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Pendleton raises voting awareness [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Drake Nickels, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.