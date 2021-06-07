A man treads water and awaits rescue crews approximately 32 miles southeast of Key West, Florida, July 7, 2021. The Coast Guard and a good Samaritan rescued 13 people from the water. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Coast Guard Cutter Thetis crew)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2021 08:42
|Photo ID:
|6723276
|VIRIN:
|210706-G-G0107-1008
|Resolution:
|702x448
|Size:
|245.74 KB
|Location:
|KEY WEST, FL, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard, good Samaritan rescue 13 from water off Key West [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Ryan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
