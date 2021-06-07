Coast Guard, good Samaritan rescue 13 from water off Key West

Crewmembers aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Thetis provide medical attention people rescued from the water approximately 32 miles southeast of Key West, Florida, July 7, 2021. The Coast Guard and a good Samaritan rescued 13 people from the water. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Coast Guard Cutter Thetis crew)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.06.2021 Date Posted: 07.07.2021 Photo ID: 6723275 Resolution: 1127x755 Location: KEY WEST, FL, US