    Coast Guard, good Samaritan rescue 13 from water off Key West [Image 1 of 4]

    Coast Guard, good Samaritan rescue 13 from water off Key West

    KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2021

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    The Coast Guard Cutter Thetis’ crewmembers deploy the cutter’s small boat to rescue people in the water approximately 32 miles southeast of Key West, Florida, July 7, 2021. The Coast Guard and a good Samaritan rescued 13 people from the water. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Coast Guard Cutter Thetis crew)

    Date Taken: 07.06.2021
    Date Posted: 07.07.2021 08:42
    Location: KEY WEST, FL, US 
    SAR
    Migrants
    Coast Guard
    Cuba

