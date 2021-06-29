CTF 56 Provides Embarked Security

210629-N-N0748-1031 ARABIAN SEA (June 29, 2021) – Master-at-Arms 1st Class Kenneth Chompunich, a member of Embarked Security Intelligence Team 7, assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 56, scans the horizon for surface and air contacts aboard Military Sealift Command dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14) during a vertical replenishment with aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Pecos (T-AO 197) in the Arabian Sea, June 29. CTF 56 commands and controls the employment of tactical Navy expeditionary combat forces, utilizing eight task groups whose missions range from explosive ordnance disposal and salvage diving, Army civil affairs, naval construction forces and expeditionary logistics support, maritime interdiction operations and maritime security, and embarked security teams. (U.S. Navy photo by Electronics Technician 3rd Class Kali Adamson)

