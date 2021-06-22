210622-N-N0748-1202 GULF OF OMAN (June 22, 2021) – Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Jarrett Blizzard, a member of Embarked Security Intelligence Team 11, assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 56, stands a random anti-terrorism measure watch aboard Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Patuxent (T-AO 201) in the Gulf of Oman, June 22. CTF 56 commands and controls the employment of tactical Navy expeditionary combat forces, utilizing eight task groups whose missions range from explosive ordnance disposal and salvage diving, Army civil affairs, naval construction forces and expeditionary logistics support, maritime interdiction operations and maritime security, and embarked security teams. (U.S. Navy photo by Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Michael Garcia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2021 Date Posted: 07.07.2021 08:24 Photo ID: 6723245 VIRIN: 210622-N-N0748-1202 Resolution: 736x543 Size: 66.8 KB Location: GULF OF OMAN Web Views: 9 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CTF 56 Provides Embarked Security [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.