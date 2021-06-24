210624-N-N0748-1014 JEBEL ALI, United Arab Emirates (June 24, 2021) – Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Jacob Fritton, a member of Embarked Security Intelligence Team 2, assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 56, conducts radio communications with a harbor boat security team aboard Military Sealift Command dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8) in port Jebel Ali, June 24. CTF 56 commands and controls the employment of tactical Navy expeditionary combat forces, utilizing eight task groups whose missions range from explosive ordnance disposal and salvage diving, Army civil affairs, naval construction forces and expeditionary logistics support, maritime interdiction operations and maritime security, and embarked security teams. (U.S. Navy photo by Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Dana Cisneros)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2021 Date Posted: 07.07.2021 08:24 Photo ID: 6723254 VIRIN: 210624-N-N0748-1014 Resolution: 604x582 Size: 44.42 KB Location: AE Web Views: 6 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CTF 56 Provides Embarked Security [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.