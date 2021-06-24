Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CTF 56 Provides Embarked Security [Image 3 of 3]

    CTF 56 Provides Embarked Security

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    06.24.2021

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet   

    210624-N-N0748-1014 JEBEL ALI, United Arab Emirates (June 24, 2021) – Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Jacob Fritton, a member of Embarked Security Intelligence Team 2, assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 56, conducts radio communications with a harbor boat security team aboard Military Sealift Command dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8) in port Jebel Ali, June 24. CTF 56 commands and controls the employment of tactical Navy expeditionary combat forces, utilizing eight task groups whose missions range from explosive ordnance disposal and salvage diving, Army civil affairs, naval construction forces and expeditionary logistics support, maritime interdiction operations and maritime security, and embarked security teams. (U.S. Navy photo by Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Dana Cisneros)

    CENTCOM
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    CTF 56

