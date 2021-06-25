Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    311th Field Hospital perform field exercise at Yokota [Image 3 of 3]

    311th Field Hospital perform field exercise at Yokota

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.25.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Soldiers from the 311th Field Hospital from Blacklick, Ohio, prepare to raise the first mock deployment hospital for an Army field exercise at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 25, 2021. With the assistance of the 18th Medical Command and the 374th Airlift Wing, the 311th Field Hospital received the opportunity to mock forward deploy and practice setting up a 32-bed hospital in an unfamiliar location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
