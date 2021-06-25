A Soldier from the 311th Field Hospital from Blacklick, Ohio, ties the tent together while building a mock deployment hospital for an Army field exercise at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 25, 2021. When deployed the field hospital would be fully functional and come with a lab, intermediate care wards, X-ray, pharmacy and central medical supplies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)
|06.25.2021
|07.07.2021 02:20
|6723044
|210625-F-VB704-2079
|2994x2246
|283.37 KB
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|1
|0
This work, 311th Field Hospital perform field exercise at Yokota [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
