311th Field Hospital perform field exercise at Yokota

A Soldier from the 311th Field Hospital from Blacklick, Ohio, ties the tent together while building a mock deployment hospital for an Army field exercise at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 25, 2021. When deployed the field hospital would be fully functional and come with a lab, intermediate care wards, X-ray, pharmacy and central medical supplies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

Date Taken: 06.25.2021 Date Posted: 07.07.2021 Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP