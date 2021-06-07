51st Munitions Squadron Change of Command

Maj. Scott Kubalek, 51st Munitions Squadron inbound commander, returns a salute to his squadron during the change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 6, 2021. The ceremonial passing of the guidon to Kubalek marks the official beginning of his command of the 51st MUNS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Alder)
