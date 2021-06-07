51st Munitions Squadron Change of Command

Col. Brian Moore, 51st Maintenance Group commander, left, receives the guidon from Maj. Hoyoon Chung, 51st Munitions Squadron outgoing commander, during the change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 6, 2021. This act marks the official end of Chungs tenure as commander of the 51st MUNS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Alder)

