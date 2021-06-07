Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    51st Munitions Squadron Change of Command [Image 5 of 6]

    51st Munitions Squadron Change of Command

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.06.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Alder 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Brian Moore, 51st Maintenance Group commander, left, presents the guidon to Maj. Scott Kubalek, 51st Munitions Squadron inbound commander, during the change of command at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 6, 2021. With the passing of the guidon, Kubalek begins his tenure as the commander of the 51st MUNS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Alder)

    Date Taken: 07.06.2021
    This work, 51st Munitions Squadron Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Nicholas Alder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

