Col. Brian Moore, 51st Maintenance Group commander, left, presents the guidon to Maj. Scott Kubalek, 51st Munitions Squadron inbound commander, during the change of command at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 6, 2021. With the passing of the guidon, Kubalek begins his tenure as the commander of the 51st MUNS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Alder)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2021 23:32
|Photo ID:
|6722988
|VIRIN:
|210706-F-MB310-1005
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|16.49 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 51st Munitions Squadron Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Nicholas Alder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT