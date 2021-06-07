51st Munitions Squadron Change of Command

Col. Brian Moore, 51st Maintenance Group commander, left, presents the guidon to Maj. Scott Kubalek, 51st Munitions Squadron inbound commander, during the change of command at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 6, 2021. With the passing of the guidon, Kubalek begins his tenure as the commander of the 51st MUNS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Alder)

