210704-N-UF592-1017 ARABIAN SEA (July 4, 2021) - From left, Capt. Matthew Ventimiglia, executive officer of aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), and CMDCM Christopher King, Ronald Reagan’s command master chief, serve cupcakes and slices of cake in the aft mess decks aboard aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Arabian Sea, July 4. The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations and providing airpower to protect U.S. and coalition forces as they conduct drawdown operations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eric Stanton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.04.2021 Date Posted: 07.06.2021 22:39 Photo ID: 6722963 VIRIN: 210704-N-UF592-1017 Resolution: 2096x1473 Size: 710.37 KB Location: ARABIAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Fourth of July [Image 4 of 4], by SN Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.