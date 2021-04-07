Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Fourth of July [Image 1 of 4]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Fourth of July

    ARABIAN SEA

    07.04.2021

    Photo by Seaman Eric Stanton 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210704-N-UF592-1014 ARABIAN SEA (July 4, 2021) - Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Annajenica Moralez cuts cake in the aft mess decks aboard aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Arabian Sea, July 4. The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations and providing airpower to protect U.S. and coalition forces as they conduct drawdown operations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eric Stanton)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Fourth of July [Image 4 of 4], by SN Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Cake cutting
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)
    US Navy
    5th Fleet
    Fourth of July
    Carrier Strike Group 5

