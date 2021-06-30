U.S. Army Lt. Col. Juana Luster, the dental officer in charge with the Medical Element, Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, treats a patient before a tooth extraction during a Global Health Engagement in department of Colón, June 30, 2021. During the engagement, U.S. military and Honduran medical teams performed primary care, preventive medicine, dental, pharmacy and general surgery services to Hondurans living throughout Trujillo, La Boveda, Cooperativa, and Kilometra 35, Honduras. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Annabel Monroe)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2021 18:22
|Photo ID:
|6722817
|VIRIN:
|210630-F-DK978-1087
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|14.61 MB
|Location:
|COLON, HN
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Enduring Promise: JTF-Bravo hosts Global Health Engagement in Honduras [Image 4 of 4], by Capt. Annabel Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Enduring Promise: JTF-Bravo hosts Global Health Engagement in Honduras
LEAVE A COMMENT