    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Enduring Promise: JTF-Bravo hosts Global Health Engagement in Honduras [Image 4 of 4]

    Enduring Promise: JTF-Bravo hosts Global Health Engagement in Honduras

    COLON, HONDURAS

    06.30.2021

    Photo by Capt. Annabel Monroe 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Juana Luster, the dental officer in charge with the Medical Element, Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, treats a patient before a tooth extraction during a Global Health Engagement in department of Colón, June 30, 2021. During the engagement, U.S. military and Honduran medical teams performed primary care, preventive medicine, dental, pharmacy and general surgery services to Hondurans living throughout Trujillo, La Boveda, Cooperativa, and Kilometra 35, Honduras. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Annabel Monroe)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Enduring Promise: JTF-Bravo hosts Global Health Engagement in Honduras [Image 4 of 4], by Capt. Annabel Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Enduring Promise: JTF-Bravo hosts Global Health Engagement in Honduras

    MEDRETE
    JTF-B
    Humanitarian Assistance
    Honduras
    Global Health Engagement

