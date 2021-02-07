Enduring Promise: JTF-Bravo hosts Global Health Engagement in Honduras

Photo By Capt. Annabel Monroe | U.S. Army Lt. Col. Juana Luster, the dental officer in charge with the Medical...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Annabel Monroe | U.S. Army Lt. Col. Juana Luster, the dental officer in charge with the Medical Element, Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, treats a patient before a tooth extraction during a Global Health Engagement in department of Colón, June 30, 2021. During the engagement, U.S. military and Honduran medical teams performed primary care, preventive medicine, dental, pharmacy and general surgery services to Hondurans living throughout Trujillo, La Boveda, Cooperativa, and Kilometra 35, Honduras. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Annabel Monroe) see less | View Image Page

Members of Joint Task Force-Bravo (JTF-B), Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, visited the department of Colón for a Global Health Engagement June 28-July 2.



During the engagement, U.S. military and Honduran medical teams performed primary care, preventive medicine, dental, pharmacy and general surgery services to Hondurans living throughout Trujillo, La Boveda, Cooperativa, and Kilometro 35.



In total 682 patients were seen, 12 surgeries were performed, and 499 cattle were treated with vaccines.



Additionally, Civil Affairs Team 4745 from Detachment 478, Delta Company, completed several key leader engagements and saw the progress of a local humanitarian aid program project.



“We are an enduring, committed partner to Honduras and work every day to strengthen trust in our shared home and neighborhood in the Western Hemisphere,” said Gventer. “As good neighbors we build trust by supporting one another and by working together -- these medical, surgical and veterinary engagements, as well as long-term humanitarian aid projects are all examples of that teamwork.”



Members of JTF-B are committed to maintaining strong collaborative bonds with partners in Central America with U.S. Southern Command providing direct support to the training and readiness of partner nations’ military and civilian health systems through Global Health Engagements across Latin America and the Caribbean.



These operations increase readiness, validate medical expeditionary capabilities and strengthen partner nation relations by integrating with residents, national health officials and partner nation security forces.



Approximately 40 U.S. service members deployed to the department of Colón from Soto Cano AB.



“We are happy to be here partnering with Hondurans living in the department of Colón, showcasing our enduring commitment to strengthening our joint regional capabilities through this exercise,” said Gventer. “Conducting exercises with our partners strengthens our relationship while enabling us to practice our unique skill sets. As part of our enduring promise, it is through mutual trust and cooperation that we can overcome regional challenges.”