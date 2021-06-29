Members of Joint Task Force-Bravo (JTF-B), Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, visited the department of Colón for a Global Health Engagement June 28-July 2. In total 682 patients were seen, 12 surgeries were performed, and 499 cattle were treated with vaccines.
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2021 18:22
|Photo ID:
|6722816
|VIRIN:
|210629-F-SI788-1029
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|35.99 MB
|Location:
|COLON, HN
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Enduring Promise: JTF-Bravo hosts Global Health Engagement in Honduras [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Marleah Cabano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Enduring Promise: JTF-Bravo hosts Global Health Engagement in Honduras
LEAVE A COMMENT