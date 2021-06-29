Enduring Promise: JTF-Bravo hosts Global Health Engagement in Honduras

Members of Joint Task Force-Bravo (JTF-B), Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, visited the department of Colón for a Global Health Engagement June 28-July 2. In total 682 patients were seen, 12 surgeries were performed, and 499 cattle were treated with vaccines.

