Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Enduring Promise: JTF-Bravo hosts Global Health Engagement in Honduras [Image 3 of 4]

    Enduring Promise: JTF-Bravo hosts Global Health Engagement in Honduras

    COLON, HONDURAS

    06.29.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Members of Joint Task Force-Bravo (JTF-B), Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, visited the department of Colón for a Global Health Engagement June 28-July 2. In total 682 patients were seen, 12 surgeries were performed, and 499 cattle were treated with vaccines.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2021
    Date Posted: 07.06.2021 18:22
    Photo ID: 6722816
    VIRIN: 210629-F-SI788-1029
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 35.99 MB
    Location: COLON, HN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Enduring Promise: JTF-Bravo hosts Global Health Engagement in Honduras [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Marleah Cabano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Enduring Promise: JTF-Bravo hosts Global Health Engagement in Honduras
    Enduring Promise: JTF-Bravo hosts Global Health Engagement in Honduras
    Enduring Promise: JTF-Bravo hosts Global Health Engagement in Honduras
    Enduring Promise: JTF-Bravo hosts Global Health Engagement in Honduras

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Enduring Promise: JTF-Bravo hosts Global Health Engagement in Honduras

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Veterinary
    cattle
    JTF-Bravo
    humanitarian
    military

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT