    3/4 Change of Command Ceremony [Image 1 of 7]

    3/4 Change of Command Ceremony

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Cameron Rowe 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines, Sailors, and guests stand for the national anthem during a change of command ceremony for 3d Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment (3d Bn., 4th Marines), 1st Marine Division, at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, June 23, 2021. During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Richard S. Barclay relinquished command of 3d Bn., 4th Marines to Lt. Col. Jason C. Copeland. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cameron Hermanet)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3/4 Change of Command Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Cameron Rowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Blue Diamond
    3/4
    Twentynine Palms
    1st MARDIV

