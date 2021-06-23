3/4 Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Marines, Sailors, and guests stand for the national anthem during a change of command ceremony for 3d Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment (3d Bn., 4th Marines), 1st Marine Division, at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, June 23, 2021. During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Richard S. Barclay relinquished command of 3d Bn., 4th Marines to Lt. Col. Jason C. Copeland. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cameron Hermanet)

Date Taken: 06.23.2021
Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US