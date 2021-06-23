U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Richard S. Barclay (left), the outgoing commanding officer of 3d Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment (3d Bn., 4th Marines), 1st Marine Division, passes the unit colors to Lt. Col. Jason C. Copeland (right), the newly-appointed commanding officer of 3d Bn., 4th Marines, during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, June 23, 2021. During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Richard S. Barclay relinquished command of 3d Bn., 4th Marines to Lt. Col. Jason C. Copeland. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cameron Hermanet)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2021 Date Posted: 07.06.2021 19:27 Photo ID: 6722811 VIRIN: 210623-M-YO040-617 Resolution: 4361x6719 Size: 3.31 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3/4 Change of Command Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Cameron Rowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.