U.S. Marine Corps Col. Mathew T. Good, the commanding officer of 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, speaks during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, June 23, 2021. During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Richard S. Barclay relinquished command of 3d Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, to Lt. Col. Jason C. Copeland. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cameron Hermanet)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2021 Date Posted: 07.06.2021 19:27 Photo ID: 6722812 VIRIN: 210623-M-YO040-633 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 1.4 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3/4 Change of Command Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Cameron Rowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.