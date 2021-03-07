210703-N-GF955-1252

BILLINGS, Mont. (July 03, 2021) Mineman 1st Class Jesse Silcox, assigned to the

Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), participates in an interview for the local news in Billings, Mont., July 03, 2021. Crew members are visiting the ship’s namesake city to participate in a variety of community events. USS Billings (LCS 15) is homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Fla. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron Lau/Released)

Date Taken: 07.03.2021 Location: BILLINGS, MT, US USS Billings (LCS 15) visits namesake Billings, Montana [Image 12 of 12], by SN Aaron Lau