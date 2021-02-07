USS Billings (LCS 15) visits namesake Billings, Montana

210702-N-GF955-1481
BILLINGS, Mont. (July 02, 2021) Commander Jeffrey Gerring, executive officer of the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), and Command Senior Chief Aaron Davis, command senior chief of the USS Billings (LCS 15), unveil a POW/MIA plaque at a Billings Mustangs baseball game in Billings, Mont., July 02, 2021. Crew members are visiting the ship’s namesake city to participate in a variety of community events. USS Billings (LCS 15) is homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Fla. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron Lau/Released)
