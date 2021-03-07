Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Billings (LCS 15) visits namesake Billings, Montana [Image 11 of 12]

    USS Billings (LCS 15) visits namesake Billings, Montana

    BILLINGS, MT, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2021

    Photo by Seaman Aaron Lau 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East, Detachment Southeast

    210702-N-GF955-1315
    BILLINGS, Mont. (July 03, 2021) Commander Jeffrey Gerring, executive officer of the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) hands out gifts during a parade in Billings, Mont., July 03, 2021. Crew members are visiting the ship’s namesake city to participate in a variety of community events. USS Billings (LCS 15) is homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Fla. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron Lau/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2021
    VIRIN: 210703-N-GF955-1315
    Location: BILLINGS, MT, US 
    This work, USS Billings (LCS 15) visits namesake Billings, Montana [Image 12 of 12], by SN Aaron Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Montana
    Billings
    namesake
    USS Billings
    LCS 15

