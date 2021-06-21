Tech. Sgt. Brittany Carrier, right, was recently promoted during a short ceremony at the Eastern Air Defense Sector in Rome. Col. Jeffrey Kerneklian, the Commander of the 224th Support Squadron, served as the promoting officer.
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2021 10:35
|Photo ID:
|6721871
|VIRIN:
|210621-F-VR983-003
|Resolution:
|2136x2264
|Size:
|1.92 MB
|Location:
|ROME, NY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Carrier promoted to technical sergeant [Image 4 of 4], by Timothy Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
