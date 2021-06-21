Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Searles promoted to lieutenant colonel [Image 1 of 4]

    Searles promoted to lieutenant colonel

    ROME, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2021

    Photo by Timothy Jones 

    Eastern Air Defense Sector

    Lt. Col. Jacob Searles, right, was recently promoted during a short ceremony at the Eastern Air Defense Sector in Rome. Col. Jeffrey Kerneklian, the Commander of the 224th Support Squadron, served as the promoting officer.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2021
    Date Posted: 07.06.2021 10:35
    Photo ID: 6721869
    VIRIN: 210621-F-VR983-001
    Resolution: 1976x2176
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: ROME, NY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Searles promoted to lieutenant colonel [Image 4 of 4], by Timothy Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Searles promoted to lieutenant colonel
    Balash promoted to master sergeant
    Carrier promoted to technical sergeant
    Cole promoted to senior airman

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Searles promoted to lieutenant colonel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT