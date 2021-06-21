Balash promoted to master sergeant

Master Sgt. Frank Balash, right, was recently promoted during a short ceremony at the Eastern Air Defense Sector in Rome. The promoting officer was Col. Jeffrey Kerneklian, the Commander of the 224th Support Squadron.

