U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 700th Contracting Squadron, 764th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron and 52nd CONS pose for a group photo on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 28, 2021. These Airmen participated in a contracting training event simulating a deployed environment, which serves as an annual requirement for their career field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2021 Date Posted: 07.06.2021 05:53 Photo ID: 6721632 VIRIN: 210623-F-FN350-1208 Resolution: 2048x1638 Size: 1.18 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Freedom’s Guardian prepares Airmen for deployment [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.