Freedom’s Guardian prepares Airmen for deployment

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 700th Contracting Squadron, 764th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron and 52nd CONS wait for a contracting training exercise to begin on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 28, 2021. The exercise takes place annually to give Airmen an opportunity to train in a simulated deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

Date Taken: 06.23.2021 Date Posted: 07.06.2021 Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE