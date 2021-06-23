Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Freedom’s Guardian prepares Airmen for deployment [Image 5 of 6]

    Freedom’s Guardian prepares Airmen for deployment

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    06.23.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 700th Contracting Squadron, 764th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron and 52nd CONS wait for a contracting training exercise to begin on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 28, 2021. The exercise takes place annually to give Airmen an opportunity to train in a simulated deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2021
    Date Posted: 07.06.2021 05:53
    Photo ID: 6721633
    VIRIN: 210623-F-FN350-1174
    Resolution: 2048x1367
    Size: 631.05 KB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Freedom’s Guardian prepares Airmen for deployment [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Freedom’s Guardian prepares Airmen for deployment
    Freedom’s Guardian prepares Airmen for deployment
    Freedom’s Guardian prepares Airmen for deployment
    Freedom’s Guardian prepares Airmen for deployment
    Freedom’s Guardian prepares Airmen for deployment
    Freedom’s Guardian prepares Airmen for deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Freedom&rsquo;s Guardian prepares Airmen for deployment

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    86 AW
    United States Air Forces in Europe
    700 CONS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT