U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 700th Contracting Squadron present their contract they created for a training exercise to a contracting specialist on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 28, 2021. As a part of the exercise, the participating Airmen presented their contract to the commander of the 700th CONS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)
|06.23.2021
|07.06.2021 05:53
|6721630
|210623-F-FN350-1098
|2048x1367
|502.68 KB
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|6
|1
This work, Freedom's Guardian prepares Airmen for deployment, by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Freedom’s Guardian prepares Airmen for deployment
