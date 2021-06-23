U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 700th Contracting Squadron present their contract they created for a training exercise to a contracting specialist on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 28, 2021. As a part of the exercise, the participating Airmen presented their contract to the commander of the 700th CONS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2021 Date Posted: 07.06.2021 05:53 Photo ID: 6721630 VIRIN: 210623-F-FN350-1098 Resolution: 2048x1367 Size: 502.68 KB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Freedom’s Guardian prepares Airmen for deployment [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.