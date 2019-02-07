Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PRUSZCZ GDANSKI, POLAND

    07.02.2019

    Photo by Senior Airman John Wright 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Georgina Martinez, 4th Expeditionary Air Support Operations Squadron interface control technician, stands for her official photo. Martinez, now a staff sergeant, was awarded an Air Force Achievement Medal and recognized for saving the lives of two Polish medics after their ambulance flipped over during a winter storm at Pruszcz Gdanski Airfield, Poland, Jan. 15, 2021. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2019
    Date Posted: 07.06.2021 02:47
    Photo ID: 6721576
    VIRIN: 210629-F-ZZ999-1002
    Resolution: 1586x1982
    Size: 559.19 KB
    Location: PRUSZCZ GDANSKI, PL 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Helping those who help others [Image 3 of 3], by SrA John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Helping those who help others

    Ramstein Air Base

    ambulance
    Poland
    435th Air Ground Operations Wing
    4th Air Support Operations Group
    4th Expeditionary Air Support Operations Squadron
    Pruszcz Gdanski Airfield

