Helping those who help others

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Georgina Martinez, 4th Expeditionary Air Support Operations Squadron interface control technician, stands for her official photo. Martinez, now a staff sergeant, was awarded an Air Force Achievement Medal and recognized for saving the lives of two Polish medics after their ambulance flipped over during a winter storm at Pruszcz Gdanski Airfield, Poland, Jan. 15, 2021. (Courtesy photo)
