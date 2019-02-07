U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Georgina Martinez, 4th Expeditionary Air Support Operations Squadron interface control technician, stands for her official photo. Martinez, now a staff sergeant, was awarded an Air Force Achievement Medal and recognized for saving the lives of two Polish medics after their ambulance flipped over during a winter storm at Pruszcz Gdanski Airfield, Poland, Jan. 15, 2021. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.02.2019 Date Posted: 07.06.2021 02:47 Photo ID: 6721576 VIRIN: 210629-F-ZZ999-1002 Resolution: 1586x1982 Size: 559.19 KB Location: PRUSZCZ GDANSKI, PL Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Helping those who help others [Image 3 of 3], by SrA John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.