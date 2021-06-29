Helping those who help others

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christina Ravelo, 4th Expeditionary Air Support Operations Squadron intelligence surveillance reconnaissance liaison officer, smiles for a photo. Ravelo was awarded an Air Force Achievement Medal and recognized for saving the lives of two Polish medics after their ambulance flipped over during a winter storm at Pruszcz Gdanski Airfield, Poland, Jan. 15, 2021. (Courtesy photo)

Date Taken: 06.29.2021 Location: PRUSZCZ GDANSKI, PL