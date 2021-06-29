Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Helping those who help others [Image 1 of 3]

    Helping those who help others

    PRUSZCZ GDANSKI, POLAND

    06.29.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman John Wright 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    The group shield for the 4th Air Support Operations Group, whose mission is to lead the integration of U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army capabilities in order to deter aggression and, if necessary, defeat hostilities. Two Airmen from one of its units, the 4th Expeditionary Air Support Operations Squadron, were awarded Air Force Achievement Medals for their courageous actions which saved the lives of two Polish medics after their ambulance flipped over during a winter storm at Pruszcz Gdanski Airfield, Poland, Jan. 15, 2021. (Courtesy graphic)

    Helping those who help others

    Ramstein Air Base

    TAGS

    ambulance
    Poland
    435th Air Ground Operations Wing
    4th Air Support Operations Group
    4th Expeditionary Air Support Operations Squadron
    Pruszcz Gdanski Airfield

