USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations

210704-N-ML137-1065 ARABIAN SEA (July 4, 2021) – Sailors push back an arresting gear wire on the flight deck of aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during flight operations in the Arabian Sea, July 4. Ronald Reagan is the flagship for Carrier Strike Group 5, deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)

Date Taken: 07.04.2021 Location: ARABIAN SEA